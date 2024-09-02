Lucknow: Woman gang-raped by Instagram friends on SUV, hotel on pretext to provide job in films

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

A 23-year-old was gang-raped by three men on the pretext of providing her a job in the film industry in Matiyari, Lucknow, said police on Monday. Shashank Singh, DCP East Lucknow, said she went to a hotel in Matiyari with the accused where she was gang-raped on August 28.

The accused first gang-raped her on an SUV and then took her to the hotel in an unconscious state.

She came to Lucknow to meet her friend. After the complaint by the victim, the Chinhat police station registered a case against the three accused. The three were identified from the CCTV footage.

The accused were identified as Himanshu Singh, Vinam Singh and Vipin Singh. Two of the three accused have been arrested, said Singh.

Vicitm comes to Lucknow to meet Instagram friends

The girl was befriended by a man on Instagram, she came from Kanpur to Lucknow to meet him. On coming here, the accused introduced her to two friends. They took the girl to Barabanki Road in an SUV. First, they gang-raped her in the vehicle. Then they took her to a hotel in Matiari in the Chinhat area and gang-raped her there as well.

Somehow the girl escaped from the clutches of the accused and informed the Chinhat police about the crime. The police registered a case against accused Vinay Singh, Inam Singh and Vipin Singh under various sections including gang- rape and started investigation into the matter.

Also read: IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near airbase in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe | VIDEO