IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near airbase in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe | VIDEO

An Air Force's MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near the Uttarlai IAF airbase area in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday. A video of the fighter jet surfaced in which it can be seen burning in fire. The incident took place near Mangala Processing Terminal MPT Road, Dhani in Alanio. After the accident, Nagana Police reached the spot.

According to initial information, the pilot is safe. Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said, "The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area." He said no loss of life has been reported so far.

The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.

MiG-29 took off from the landing zone but crashed due to a technical fault. Fortunately, the pilot Pilot ejected safely, but the plane was destroyed completely. A court of inquiry has been ordered after this incident.

