Lucknow shocker: Man pulls pistol in traffic jam to clear way | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has come to light from Lucknow, where a man pulled out a pistol while stuck in traffic and forced his way through. The incident took place on Rajjabganj Road in the Sahadatganj police station area. According to reports, the man was seen openly holding the pistol and walking on the road, creating panic among commuters. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing him using the weapon to clear the traffic and move his vehicle ahead.

Lucknow Police have taken note of the viral video and have started an investigation into the matter. Officials are working to identify the accused.

Similar incident case reported in Shimla

In a similar incident, a road rage case in Matiana near Shimla has raised concerns about rising aggressive behaviour on roads. Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh were arrested after a dispute over overtaking turned violent on National Highway-5.

The accused allegedly assaulted a local man, and the situation worsened when they reportedly tried to threaten people with what looked like a pistol. However, police later clarified that the object was actually a lighter designed to resemble a firearm.

Police in both cases have taken action and investigations are underway. While the Shimla accused have been arrested, Lucknow Police are still probing the viral video.