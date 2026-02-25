Lucknow murder: Accused son ate non-veg beside father's body, was upset over his second marriage talks

Lucknow:

The motive behind the murder of a 50-year-old businessman in Lucknow by his 21-year-old son is more than what meets the eye. At first, the son claimed that he killed his father, subsequently dismembered the body, and dumped the parts inside a drum after being repeatedly pressured to prepare for the NEET competitive exam. However, upon deeper investigation and interrogation, a family conflict angle emerged, suggesting that the son was upset over father's second marriage talks.

A shocking murder case from Lucknow continues to reveal disturbing details, with investigators now focusing on the motive behind the crime and the possible role of the accused’s sister. Police say the accused son was deeply upset over his father’s second marriage, a factor believed to have led to the brutal killing.

According to sources, the victim Manvendra Singh was allegedly shot dead by his son Akshat Pratap Singh, also known as Raja. After the murder, Akshat allegedly chopped the body into pieces and stuffed them into a blue drum in an attempt to dispose of the remains.

Investigations have revealed chilling details. Police say that after killing his father, Akshat reportedly sat near the body and ate non-vegetarian food. During interrogation, the 21-year-old accused told police that he went to his aunt’s house after the murder, asked her to prepare chicken and paneer curry, and later returned home to have dinner with his sister Kriti Singh, while the body lay nearby.

Sources further said that Kriti continued to appear for her examinations even after the murder, raising questions about her role in the case. Police are now probing whether she was directly involved in the crime or remained silent due to fear. The siblings had also reportedly met their aunt and ensured that she did not enter the room where the body was hidden.

As per police findings, Akshat had purchased a saw and a blue drum in advance as part of a plan to dispose of the body. On February 20, around 4:30 am, he allegedly shot his father in the head with Manvendra Singh’s licensed rifle while he was asleep. Police say Akshat stood there until his father stopped breathing. His sister was present in the room at the time of the incident.

After the killing, Akshat allegedly dragged the body from the third floor to the ground floor, placed it in a bathroom, dismembered it using a saw, and stuffed the remains into a blue drum.

The Uttar Pradesh Police say the case is being investigated from all angles, and further action will be taken based on evidence emerging during interrogation.

