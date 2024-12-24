Lucknow bank heist: Two accused killed in separate police encounters, 4 arrested, cash, jewellery recovered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police personnel at the encounter spot

In a significant development in the Lucknow bank heist case, the Uttar Pradesh Police killed two key accused in separate encounters in the state capital and Ghazipur in the last 24 hours. The police personnel had three encounters with members of the gang that broke 42 lockers of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in Lucknow and stole jewellery and other valuables worth crores.

In the first encounter between the police and the accused on Kisan Path under the Chinhat Police station in Lucknow, accused Sobind Kumar (29), who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 was gunned down. The police had admitted him to the hospital after the encounter, where he died during treatment.

Second encounter in Ghazipur

Another accused, who was with him, managed to escape from the spot. This was the second encounter of Lucknow Police with a bank robbery gang within 24 hours.

The second encounter took place in Ghazipur, in which another accused Sunny Dayal was killed. The encounter between Dayal and the police erupted on the Bihar border near the Bara police post of Gahmar police station area. SP Iraj Raja has confirmed that Dayal, accused of breaking the bank locker, was killed in a police encounter.

DCP East Lucknow Shashank Singh said, "When the crime team led by CP and a team of PS Chinhat were on their regular combing operation, an uncontrolled car was seen approaching the police party... One person sitting in the car started firing indiscriminately... Yellow and white metal ornaments and cash in large quantities were recovered from them. Bullet shells have also been recovered from the car... The injured person is under treatment and the search is on for the person on the run..." (23.12)

Four arrested so far

Meanwhile, four persons involved in the robbery at a branch of IOB in Lucknow were arrested so far after three encounters with the police. Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a police team stopped two vehicles near Kisan Path in Laulai village of Chinhat area in Lucknow.

When the police team came near one of the vehicles, they opened fire on the cops. In retaliation, one Arvind Kumar was shot in the leg and was arrested, they said.

Police said Kumar, a resident of Munger in Bihar, was involved in Sunday's robbery at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Two of his accomplices Balram and Kailash have also been arrested.

Four suspects, riding in another vehicle, fled and police said efforts were on to nab them.

A few lockers in the bank were found broken on Sunday, with some of their contents missing. Though police said there was neither any alarm nor any security guard in the bank at the time of the theft, the bank said it was robbed despite "adequate security" measures.

In a statement, the bank said, "Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is aware of the unfortunate incident involving a robbery which occurred despite adequate security measures at our Chinhat Branch in Lucknow."

"We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved swiftly. "The bank has insurance coverage in place for such incidents.

The safety and security of our customers and their assets remain our top priority," it added.

