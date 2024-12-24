Vinod Kambli's first reaction after getting admitted to hospital, says 'I am alive because...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli, former Indian cricketer, has come up with a statement for the first time since getting admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane late on Saturday night last week. He is doing much better now amid reports that his condition was critical. He is currently recovering from clots that have been detected in his brain and in his first statement after treatment, he has thanked the doctors for saving his life.

"It is because of the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them," Kambli told PTI. "We always had a cricketing image of sir (Vinod Kambli) in our mind. So, it inspired us that sir needs us and so, the entire team decide to do something for sir. He keeps telling us about his good memories," the doctor treating the former Indian cricketer said.

Kambli, 52, was brought to the hospital by one of his fans who also owns the hospital in Thane. According to PTI, the hospital has officially taken the responsibility of the former cricketer's treatment and have also assured financial help to him. In the video that is going viral now, Kambli seems to have regained his energy and is hopeful of recovering to full fitness very soon.

Not long ago, when he met his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar at the Ramakant Achrekar memorial, there were concerns surrounding his health. Kambli was spotted sitting in a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the Times of India, Vinod Kambli's cricketing friend, former first-class umpire Marcus Couto also confirmed that the 52-year-old is fine now. He also revealed that Kambli has many health issues and asked the hospital to treat him for a month. "Kambli is doing fine now. He is suffering from a urinary infection and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. I met him at the hospital today.

"I told them to treat him at the hospital for a month since he has many health issues. Since someone is ready to spend money on his treatment, why not?" Couto said.