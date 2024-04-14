Lok Sabha Election 2024: Samajwadi Party releases fresh list of seven candidates for polls | Check names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SC chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday released a fresh list of seven candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the latest list of candidates, Akhilesh Yadav's party named Amarnath Maurya from Phulpur, Ram Shiromani Verma from Shravasti, Bhishma Shankar Tiwari from Dumariyaganj, Lashmikant alias Pappu Nishad from Santkabir Nagar, Ramshankar Rajbhar from Salempur, Babu Singh Kushwaha from Jaunpur and Priya Saroj from Machhilishahr.

Earlier on Friday, the SP announced the names of its candidates for Kaushambi and Kushinagar Lok Sabha seats. Pushpendra Saroj was made the party's candidate from Kaushambi and Ajay Pratap Singh aka Pintu Sainthwar from Kushinagar.

Pushpendra is the son of SP national general secretary Inderjit Saroj. Inderjit Saroj represents the Manjhanpur assembly seat in the Kaushambi district. Pintu Sainthwar had contested election as an SP candidate from the Deoria assembly seat in 2022. His father, late Janmejay Singh, was a BJP MLA from the same seat.

Pushpendra is pitted against Vinod Sonkar, the sitting BJP MP in Kaushambi, a reserved seat. Sonkar is seeking re-election for the third term. Similarly in Kushinagar, Pintu Sainthwar will fight against sitting MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, who has again been given a ticket from the BJP.