Mahakumbh: Special arrangements made for dignitaries from Paush Purnima to Mahashivratri

Mahakumbh 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (UPTDC), under the guidance of the Tourism Department, is developing a tent city of 110 luxury cottages, while private service providers are setting up an additional 2,200 cottages.

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP) Published : Dec 25, 2024 16:56 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 17:02 IST
Mahakumbh 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (UPTDC), under the guidance of the Tourism Department, is developing a tent city of 110 luxury cottages, while private service providers are setting up an additional 2,200 cottages.As Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to witness a massive influx of pilgrims, tourists, VIP and VVIP dignitaries from across the globe, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has made extensive preparations, including accommodation and protocol arrangements, to ensure a seamless experience, officials said today (December 25).

The grand event will span 45 days, from Paush Purnima on January 13 to Mahashivratri on February 26. It will feature special measures for dignitaries. A 24×7 control room has been established, with dedicated officers and personnel. For protocol management, the government has deployed three additional district magistrates (ADMs), as many sub-district magistrates (SDMs) and naib tehsildars, and four revenue officials, they said.

Deputy collector-level officers will serve as sector magistrates across 25 sectors to oversee arrangements. These efforts aim to provide a smooth and enriching experience for all dignitaries attending this iconic event.

50 tourist guides deployed

To ensure seamless protocol arrangements for distinguished and very distinguished dignitaries at Maha Kumbh 2025, 50 tourist guides and supporting staff are being deployed. For accommodation, circuit houses with a capacity of 250 tents have been prepared at five sites within the fair area, they said.

Bookings for these accommodations can be made through the Prayagraj Mela Authority's website. They said 314 VIP/VVIP rooms have been arranged across 21 guest houses managed by the Prayagraj district administration. These initiatives aim to provide dignitaries with a comfortable experience during the grand event, they added.

