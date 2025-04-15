Nine IAS officers transferred in yet another bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh | Check list here The latest bureaucratic changes are aimed at reassigning key positions within the state's administrative framework. The reshuffle includes appointments in crucial sectors such as welfare, food and civil supplies, cooperative societies, and rural development.

In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government transferred as many as nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Monday night. The reshuffle includes appointments in crucial sectors such as welfare, food and civil supplies, cooperative societies, and rural development.

Sameer Verma, who was serving as Secretary in the Department of Social Welfare, has now been appointed as Inspector General of Registration. Meanwhile, Bhupendra Chaudhary, previously posted in the Public Works Department (PWD), has been made Commissioner of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

In another key shift, Heera Lal, the State Nodal Officer for the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), has been assigned the role of Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Pramod Kumar Upadhyay, who was serving as Secretary, RERA, has now been appointed as Commissioner, Cane and Sugar.

Here's the list of transferred IAS officers.

Former Cane Commissioner PN Singh has been put on a waiting list as he proceeds on a two-month leave. The reshuffle also brought changes in the Panchayati Raj and Women Welfare departments. B Chandrakala has been appointed Secretary, Panchayati Raj, and will also hold the additional charge of the Women Welfare Department.

Amit Kumar Singh, previously Special Secretary in the Urban Development Department, will now serve as Director, Panchayati Raj Department. Additionally, Naveen Kumar GS, Secretary in the Irrigation Department, has been given the additional charge of State Nodal Officer for PMKSY.

Earlier in January this year, the Yogi government had transferred 46 IAS officials aiming to improve administrative works. Meanwhile, seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were also transferred last month in the state. This was the second major reshuffle in the UP administration, before this, UP government had transferred 32 IPS officers soon after Holi. Earlier, in December 2024, 15 IPS officers were transferred, including several new Superintendents of Police (SP) appointed in districts like Jaunpur.

