UP administrative reshuffle: 13 IPS officers transferred, Bablu Kumar made new joint CP law and order In a major reshuffle of the Uttar Pradesh administration, 7 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred, the list of new postings is released. One of the key changes in the administration is, IPS Bablu Kumar is appointed as new joint CP law and order.

UP IPS transfer | List

Upendra Kumar Agarwal has been appointed Inspector General of Police (Security), Lucknow. Prior to this, he was working as Inspector General of Police (Economic Crimes). Vinod Kumar Singh has been appointed Additional Police Commissioner Crime Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar. Earlier he was posted as Inspector General of Police (Security), Lucknow. Amit Verma has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police Crime, Lucknow. Prior to this, he was on the post of Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Lucknow. Pradeep Kumar was made Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Investigation Organisation, Varanasi. Prior to this, he was posted as Superintendent of Police, ANTF Headquarters, Lucknow. Bablu Kumar has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Police Commissionerate. Prior to this, he was Joint Commissioner of Police Crime and Headquarters Police Commissionerate. Asam Qasim Abidi has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Kanpur Nagar. Before this he was working as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Establishment, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Manoj Kumar Awasthi has been made Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Director General of Police, Lucknow. Prior to this, he was Superintendent of Police/Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural Shahjahanpur.

This is the second major reshuffle in the UP administration, before this, UP government announced transfer of 32 IPS officers soon after Holi. Earlier, in December 2024, 15 IPS officers were transferred, including several new Superintendents of Police (SP) appointed in districts like Jaunpur.