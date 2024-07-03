Hathras stampede: Where is cop-turned-preacher 'Bhole Baba' hiding? Police conduct search operation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hathras stampede

Hathras stampede: A stampede at a religious congregation led by self-proclaimed saint Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has claimed the lives of 116 people so far. However the religious preacher has not issued any statement regarding the tragedy, and his whereabouts have been unknown since the incident.

An FIR has been registered under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against one Devprakash Madhukar referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organisers of the religious event where the stampede occurred.

Police conduct search operation

According to the reports, Bhole Baba came to Ram Kutir Ashram in Mainpuri directly from Hathras. It has been reported that private security personnel have been deployed outside the ashram.

However, the police carried out a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar revealed that Baba ji was not found inside the campus. "We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here..." said Deputy SP Sunil Kumar.

Ban on outsiders in ashram

According to the reports, media personnel and outsiders are completely barred from entering the Ram Kutir Ashram in Mainpuri. No one is allowed to meet Bhole Baba, who reached the ashram. It is reported that Bhole Baba arrived at the ashram between 2- 3 am, but none of the security personnel deployed outside have seen him leaving the ashram.

But the police has denied such reports and said that no one has been stopped. Deputy SP Sunil Kumar said, "The public are coming and going into the ashram (Ram Kutir Charitable Trust). No one has been stopped..."

Multiple criminal cases against baba

Self-proclaimed saint Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, makes many claims about himself to his devotees. Baba hails from Patiyali village in Kasganj. After serving for 18 years in the Uttar Pradesh Police, he took VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme). Baba claims that after taking VRS, he had a direct vision of God. Additionally, during his tenure as a head constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police, Baba was posted in Etawah 28 years ago.

Sources indicate that the accused Baba conducting the satsang in Hathras has several criminal cases registered against him. This satsang is reported to have been conducted by Saint Bhole Baba. A large number of people had gathered at the ashram in Ratibhanpur, near the Hathras-Etah border, to listen to Saint Bhole Baba's discourse.

Notably, in the age of the internet, he stays away from social media, unlike other monks and storytellers. Bhole Baba does not have any official account on any platform. Alleged devotees claim that Narayan Sakar Hari, or Bhole Baba, has a significant number of followers at the grassroots level.

