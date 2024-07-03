Hathras Stampede: Organisers tried to cover up incident, special probe team formed, says CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Hathras Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras on Wednesday in the wake of the stampede during a religious congregation in which more than 120 people have lost their lives. He also visited the Hathras hospital to take stock of the situation and meet injured people. CM yogi has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an "accident or a conspiracy."

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is committed to uncovering the truth behind the Hathras incident. "Doing politics instead of expressing condolences on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The government is already sensitive in this matter and the government will get to the bottom of this matter whether this is an accident or a conspiracy, and give appropriate punishment to all those responsible for this incident," he told the media.

Here's CM Yogi's schedule for the day

Image Source : INDIA TVThe schedule of CM Yogi Adityanath's Hathras visit.

Forensic experts reach incident site

Meanwhile, both forensic experts and a dog squad have reached the incident site. The forensic team is set to collect all pertinent evidence from the location to aid in the investigation. The NDRF-SDRF team is also conducting a search and rescue operation at the site. A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to enquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the UP government said in a statement.

Hathras stampede claims 121 lives

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the majority of the 121 individuals who died in the stampede during the 'satsang' in Sikandra Rao have been identified. The event drew devotees from various districts across Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states. Efforts are being made to identify the remaining bodies, officials said. They said the tragedy occurred when devotees tried to get a glimpse of Bhole Baba as the event ended. They also wanted to collect some soil from around the Baba’s feet. District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said the satsang was a private function for which the sub-divisional magistrate had granted permission. The local administration provided security outside the venue while the arrangements inside were made by organisers, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Hathras accident: Stampede during satsang in UP, women, children among 116 dead