Hathras Stampede: Home Minister Amit Shah expresses condolences, prays for speedy recovery of injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed grief over the unfortunate stampede in Hathras that claimed over 115 lives while various others were injured.

Taking to X, the Home Minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

PM Modi and CM Yogi announce ex-gratia

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He was speaking on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha when the tragic incident unfolded. He expressed grief during his speech and later took stock of the situation by calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi had sent two state ministers Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, and Sandeep Singh on site. Apart from them he also directed the state DGP to reach Hathras. Moreover, he has constituted an investigation team under the ADG to probe the stampede.

He also directed the officials to take war efforts in rescue and relief operations. Moreover, CM Yogi has also announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased along with Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Hathras district administration issues helpline numbers

It is pertinent to note that more than 115 people died in a stampede at Phulrai village near Mandi of Hathras' Sikandrarau. According to Sikandrarau police station SHO Ashish Kumar, the stampede occurred due to overcrowding. Meanwhile, the injured were taken to Sikandrarau Trauma Centre and Aligarh Medical College.

In light of the tragic stampede in Hathras district, the district administration has issued helpline numbers to assist the public and provide updates on the situation. The helplines are 0572-2227041 and 0572-2227042.

ALSO READ | Hathras stampede: CM Yogi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia