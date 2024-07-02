Hathras stampede: CM Yogi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Victims and their relatives outside Sikandrarau Trauma Centre

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Tuesday condoled the death of devotees in Hathras after a stampede during the conclusion of a Satsang in Hathras district's Sikandrarau. He also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50, 000 for the injured.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "The loss of lives in the unfortunate accident in Hathras district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved family." Giving details of the relief and rescue operation, CM Yogi said, "Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to provide proper treatment to the injured."

He also said that two UP government ministers Uttar Pradesh govt ministers, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, and Sandeep Singh had left for the site. Moreover, the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the state have also been directed to reach the site of the stampede.

He further added, "A team has been formed under the leadership of ADG, Agra and Commissioner, Aligarh and instructions have been given to investigate the causes of the accident"

Notably, more than 115 people have died in the stampede at Phulrai village near Mandi of Hathras' Sikandrarau. Etah Medical College CMO Umesh Kumar Tripathi said, "27 bodies have arrived at the post-mortem house so far, including 25 women and 2 men. Many injured have also been admitted. Further details will be revealed after the investigation. The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event."

According to Sikandrarau police station SHO Ashish Kumar, the stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding.