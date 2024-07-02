Hathras stampede: Eyewitness recounts horror, tells how people 'pushed each other' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Relatives outside hospital where victims of Hathras stampede are admitted, in Etah

Hathras stampede: Over 115 people lost their lives after a stampede occurred at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Tuesday (July 2). The eyewitness recounted the horror during the time of the incident and narrated the horrible experience of watching people run over each other. Several people were also injured in the stampede and have been rushed to hospital for treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident and announced an ex-gratia for the families of those deceased and injured.

Eyewitness account of Hathras stampede

According to an eyewitness, people were in a hurry to leave at the end of the event and the passage being used to move out was not wide.

“After the Satsang, everyone was in a hurry to leave. The path was not wide. Suddenly, we were pushed from behind, and a stampede ensued,” an eyewitness said.

Jyoti, an eyewitness, said that they were attempting to exit the programme through a field where several motorbikes were parked.

She explained that they had gone to the Satsang, which had just ended, and suddenly a stampede broke out, the path was blocked, and there was no space to exit. She further mentioned that they were trying to exit through a field where many bikes were parked. She and her mother were making their way out when suddenly pushing and shoving started.

“There was no place to step, and suddenly many people fell,” she said. A woman who was with them died, and her mother was in a critical condition.

When asked if the stampede was due to people falling into a pit, Jyoti said that there was no space to step, people were pushing each other, and bikes were parked below. Her mother fell at that spot. She added that this happened as people were leaving, resulting in many injuries.

