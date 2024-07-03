Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba has personal security team 'Narayani Sena' of male and female guards | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hathras stampede

Hathras stampede: Narayan Saakar Hari popularly known as Bhole Baba, a self-proclaimed preacher, whose 'satsang' (religious event) led to the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras that killed 121 people so far, has his own team of security personnel named 'Narayani Sena'.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation. However, the congregation or 'satsang' conductor Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari's name does not figure in the list of accused in the FIR though his name is in the complaint.

Know about Baba's Narayani Sena

According to the reports, Baba had both male and female guards for his security, known as 'Narayani Sena'. This army served Baba from the ashram to the preaching venue. Additionally, Baba had his own sevadars for security, and these sevadars also adhered to a specific dress code.

In Bhole Baba's satsang, all arrangements are managed by volunteers who arrive at the venue before he departs. Many of Baba's disciples, who are in the police force, take leave during the satsang to escort Baba's convoy.

A separate route was designated exclusively for Baba to travel to the preaching venue, allowing only his convoy to pass. No one else was permitted to use this route.

Police looking for Bhole Baba

Police raids are underway in several locations in search of Baba. Raids are being conducted in approximately eight places, including Badaun, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Kasganj, and Etah.

The event was organized by the Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam Samiti. Dev Prakash Madhukar (Engineer) was in charge of the event from this committee. Other main organisers include Mahesh Chandra, Anar Singh, Sanju Yadav, Chandradev, and Ramprakash, among others.

