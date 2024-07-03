Wednesday, July 03, 2024
     
  Hathras stampede LIVE updates: Bhole Baba's name may soon be added to FIR, say sources
Hathras stampede LIVE updates: Bhole Baba's name may soon be added to FIR, say sources

Hathras stampede: The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2024 10:29 IST
Relatives of victims of the Hathras stampede at Sikandra
Image Source : PTI Relatives of victims of the Hathras stampede at Sikandra Rao community health centre in Hathras

Hathras stampede: The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on Wednesday. According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in Tuesday's incident stands at 28. Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation. Barring seven children and a man, all the casualties were women. The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba. The stampede took place at around 3.30 pm when Baba was leaving the venue. 'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday. The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

 

Live updates :Hathras Stampede Updates Day 2

  • Jul 03, 2024 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Clean chit to police

    The FIR apparently gave a clean chit to the police and administration, saying they did whatever possible from the available resources.

  • Jul 03, 2024 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    2.5 lakh people allegedly attended

    Organisers hid evidence and flouted conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event of which only 80,000 were permitted.

  • Jul 03, 2024 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Those responsible for the incident will be arrested: UP Minister Sandeep Singh

    UP Minister Sandeep Singh said, "So far 121 people have died in this incident...the injured are undergoing treatment. The CM will visit Hathras to meet the injured and their families. Those responsible for the incident will be arrested." Strict action will be taken against him. This is not a small incident."

  • Jul 03, 2024 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PIL been filed in Supreme Court

    Public interest litigation has (PIL) been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the stampede in Hathras. In the petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishal Tiwari, a demand has been made to conduct an investigation by a 5-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court. A status report has been demanded from the UP government on this incident. The petition demands legal action against the people and officials responsible for the incident. A demand has alsobeen made to make a guidelines for organising such functions. 

  • Jul 03, 2024 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    CM Yogi Adityanath to visit incident site today

    According to the information, the Chief Minister is expected to reach Hathras around 11 am. He has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an "accident or a conspiracy." READ STORY

  • Jul 03, 2024 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Lookout for manager of the trust

    UP Police is also searching for SK Singh, manager of the trust built on Baba's property in his native village. Singh has switched off his mobile phone. Police are continuously trying to contact him.

     

  • Jul 03, 2024 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Satsang during 2022

    In May 2022, when the Coronavirus wave was going on in the country, Bhole Baba had organised a satsang in Farrukhabad. While the district administration had allowed only 50 people to attend the satsang, more than 50 thousand people attended it. At that time also the district administration had filed a report against the organizers.

     

    -Kumar Sonu

  • Jul 03, 2024 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Security personnel were named Narayani Sena

    Baba had kept male and female guards for his safety. The security personnel were named Narayani Sena

     

  • Jul 03, 2024 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Sections of FIR

    The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

     

  • Jul 03, 2024 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    UP Police registers FIR against the organisers

    The Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras. 'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station.

     

  • Jul 03, 2024 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Death count reaches 121

    The death count in the devastating stampede at a religious congregation in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has increased to 121 and has left 28 injured.

     

