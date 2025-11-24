Groom killed by speeding truck moments before wedding ritual in Uttar Pradesh Moments before the “chadhat” ritual was set to begin, the groom stepped out to vomit near the Delhi–Saharanpur national highway after feeling unwell.

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old groom was killed after being hit and dragged by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district just moments before a key wedding ritual, police said on Monday. The deceased, Subodh, a physiotherapist from Pichhokra village, had arrived with his wedding procession at Sarurpurkalan village on Sunday night.

Relatives said his health suddenly deteriorated hours before the ceremony.

How did the incident happen?

According to reports, moments before the “chadhat” ritual was set to begin, Subodh stepped out to vomit near the Delhi–Saharanpur national highway after feeling unwell. At that moment, a speeding truck approached and hit him before dragging him several metres, police said. Family members rushed him to a hospital, but he died on the way.

The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

Dixit Tyagi, in-charge of Baghpat Kotwali, said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the truck and its driver. "Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned to identify the absconding truck and the search for the accused driver is on. Further legal action is being taken in the case," he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

6 killed after 2 buses collide head-on

This comes hours after at least six people were killed and more than 30 others were injured after two private buses collided head-on in the Kamarajapuram area near Idaikal in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district.

A video from the accident site shows police personnel carrying out rescue operations with the help of a bulldozer as a large crowd gathers nearby. One of the buses is seen severely damaged, its front section completely mangled from the force of the impact. According to initial reports, one of the buses was travelling from Madurai to Tenkasi, while the other was en route to Kadaiyanallur when the collision took place.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident