Wednesday, December 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Greater Noida: One dead, dozens injured in 12-vehicle pile-up on Agra Expressway due to dense fog

Greater Noida: One dead, dozens injured in 12-vehicle pile-up on Agra Expressway due to dense fog

As per the satellite images taken at 5.15 am, dense to very dense fog conditions prevailed across the national capital region causing slow vehicular movement.

Reported By : Surender Gumber Edited By : Raju Kumar
Greater Noida
Updated on: December 27, 2023 11:15 IST
Several vehicles collide with each other on Agra Expressway
Image Source : INDIA TV Several vehicles collide with each other on Agra Expressway

One person died and dozens of people got injured after 12 vehicles piled-up on the Yamuna Expressway due to dense fog causing low visibility on Wednesday. 

The accident took place on the lane going towards Agra near Dayanatpur village, Jewar police station area. The Noida Police officials reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. All the injured were taken to the local hospital. 

Low visibility hits parts of Delhi-NCR

Visibility was severely impacted in several areas of Delhi on Wednesday morning as dense fog engulfed the city in the early hours and minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.
 
An orange alert was issued by the Met department across the city at 8 am as visibility in many parts remained around 50 metres.
 
Trains are running late and there could be flight delays and cancellations, according to an official.
 
According to IMD colour codes, ‘yellow’ alert calls for authorities to be aware, an ‘orange’ alert calls for them to remain prepared, while ‘red’ alert calls for most vigil and action.
 
The visibility in Delhi's main weather station Safdarjung was recorded at 50 metres while in Palam it stood at 125 metres at 5.
30 am.
 
About 25 trains scheduled for arrival at Delhi railway stations are running late due to fog.  However, the situation may improve after 11 am according to an official of private weather forecasting agency Skymet.
 
"Very dense fog engulfed Delhi NCR. Visibility is almost nil at many places. At 07:30 hours Palam has reported 50 metres visibility. Take care and drive carefully. Improvement expected after 11 am," Skymet official Mahesh Palawat said in a post on X.
 
"Flight delay and flight cancellation is possible. Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic today across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP & north Rajasthan," he said in another post.
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Greater News

Latest News