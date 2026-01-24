Greater Noida: BTech student dies by suicide after jumping from hostel building in Knowledge Park Greater Noida: Viewing the video, Vijay Soni instantly called Udit, unleashing a torrent of fury and threats to pull him from the hostel and drag him home. The brutal reprimand broke the already rattled student, leaving him trapped between clashing authorities.

Greater Noida:

A promising second-year BTech student from Jhansi plunged to his death from a hostel rooftop in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park, overwhelmed by reprimands for drinking and a stern call from his father. The heartbreaking incident has left family, friends, and authorities grappling with questions of pressure and prevention in student hostels.

Late-night booze return sparks confrontation

Udit Soni, a Jhansi native pursuing BTech, returned to his Knowledge Park 3 hostel late Friday (January 23) with friends Chetan and Kuldeep, visibly under the influence of alcohol. Hostel management swiftly intervened, scolding Udit for his unruly behavior and capturing the episode on video.

They promptly forwarded the footage to his father, Vijay Soni, escalating a minor infraction into a family crisis. Such strict oversight aims to curb substance abuse but tragically backfired here, amplifying the young man's distress.

Father's call pushes son over the edge

Vijay Soni, upon viewing the video, immediately phoned Udit, unleashing a barrage of anger and threats to yank him from the hostel and bring him home. The harsh words crushed the already shaken student, who felt cornered by authority figures on all sides.

In a desperate act around dawn Saturday, Udit climbed to the fourth floor and jumped. Rescuers rushed the critically injured 20-something to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, shattering dreams and igniting grief.

Police custody and post-mortem probe

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed family members rushed to the scene, where legal formalities cleared the body for post-mortem. Two individuals, likely the friends or staff, remain in custody as police dig deeper into circumstances, raking for negligence or foul play. No suicide note surfaced yet, but the sequence points to mounting emotional pressure from booze bust, hostel discipline and parental wrath. Investigations continue to piece together Udit's final hours.