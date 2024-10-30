Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
Greater Noida: 28-year-old man dies by suicide after jumping from 10th floor in Bisrakh area

Greater Noida news: As per reports of police officials, no suicide note was found and a case has been registered in this regard. The probe is underway.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Greater Noida Updated on: October 30, 2024 18:09 IST
Greater ​Noida news: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the tenth floor in a residential society in ​​Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area, police said today (October 30).

The incident took place on Tuesday evening (October 29) in a high-rise society in Bisrakh. The deceased, a native of Azamgarh, jumped from the tenth floor of the building.

He was studying B.Com from a college in Greater Noida. Bisrakh Police Station Inspector in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh said he lived here with his brother-in-law and was upset for the last four-five months.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
