IIT Delhi student, under psychiatric treatment, dies by suicide

An M. Sc. second-year student at IIT died allegedly by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his hostel last night. The student, Kumar Yash, was from Deoghar, Jharkhand.

According to reports, the room was closed from inside but his friend and IIT staff broke the windows to enter the room. The body has been kept in the mortuary. Family members of the deceased have been informed.

The hostel Room where he died allegedly by suicide has been inspected by the mobile crime team. No suicide note was found there but as per the deceased's Medical/ Health report card, he was under psychiatric treatment.

More details awaited