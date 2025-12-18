Fog alert in UP: Speed limits slashed on expressways, overspeeding to invite e-challan till Feb 15 Dense fog has prompted UPEIDA to slash speed limits across major Uttar Pradesh expressways to prevent accidents. New day and night speed rules will remain in force till February 15, with strict enforcement through automated e-challans and convoy movement during extreme fog conditions.

Lucknow:

Winter fog has made travel on Uttar Pradesh expressways increasingly risky, prompting authorities to impose strict speed restrictions to prevent accidents. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has reduced vehicle speed limits on major routes, including the Agra-Lucknow, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and Gorakhpur Link Expressways. The decision comes in the wake of several recent accidents and follows strict instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The new rules came into force on Thursday and will remain applicable till February 15 or until fog conditions improve.

Different speed rules for day and night

With visibility dropping sharply during winter, UPEIDA has introduced detailed speed regulations based on vehicle category and time of day. Earlier, cars were allowed to travel at speeds up to 120 kmph, while heavy vehicles could go up to 100 kmph. These limits have now been significantly reduced. Under the revised norms, speed limits will differ between daytime and nighttime hours.

M-1 category vehicles (Private cars with seating capacity up to eight): The speed limit will be 80 kmph from 8 am to 8 pm and 60 kmph from 8 pm to 8 am.

The speed limit will be 80 kmph from 8 am to 8 pm and 60 kmph from 8 pm to 8 am. M-2 and M-3 category vehicles (Buses with nine or more seats): The permitted speed will be 60 kmph during the day and 50 kmph at night.

The permitted speed will be 60 kmph during the day and 50 kmph at night. N category vehicles (Trucks and goods carriers): The speed limit has been fixed at 50 kmph during daytime and 40 kmph at night.

These rules will be enforced from December 19, 2025, to February 15, 2026. Any violation will result in an online challan as the Automated Traffic Management System has been updated in line with the new speed limits.

Convoy movement during extreme fog

Authorities have also introduced special measures for situations where visibility drops below 50 metres. In such cases, vehicles will be stopped at the nearest toll plaza, wayside amenity, petrol pump or restaurant. Once visibility improves, vehicles will be allowed to move together in convoys under police and security team supervision. UPEIDA has prepared this plan in coordination with the police to ensure the safety of commuters during extreme weather conditions.

Enhanced safety measures rolled out

Special safety arrangements have been implemented with immediate effect on all major expressways. The traffic monitoring system has been recalibrated to issue challans for overspeeding as per the revised limits. Information leaflets highlighting fog-related safety tips, emergency numbers and details of nearby facilities are being distributed at toll plazas and entry-exit points. Public announcements are being made regularly, and radio broadcasts are also being used to spread awareness.

Additional safety steps include regular inspection of reflectors, installation of fog lights at entry and exit points, extra reflectors and blinkers near sharp turns, bridges and water bodies and mandatory safety signage at construction and repair zones. Security teams will patrol round the clock, and additional ambulances will be deployed if required.

Advisory issued for commuters

UPEIDA has urged motorists to follow safety guidelines to ensure smooth and secure travel during winter. Drivers have been advised to stop at safe locations when visibility drops below 50 metres and resume travel only when conditions improve. They have also been asked to rest if feeling fatigued, strictly follow speed limits between December 19 and February 15, use emergency indicator lights, install reflective tapes on vehicles and avoid parking on expressways except at designated spots. In case of emergencies, commuters can contact the UPEIDA helpline at 14449.

