UP: Five District Magistrates transferred in major reshuffle, Chandra Vijay Singh is new Ayodhya DM

Uttar Pradesh: In a major reshuffle, District Magistrates (DMs) of five cities in Uttar Pradesh have been transferred by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

Chandra Vijay Singh has been appointed as the new DM in Ayodhya.

Indramani Tripathi has become Auraiya DM.

Badrinath Singh takes charge as DM Sonbhadra.

Divya Mittal has been made Deoria District Magistrate.

DM Ayodhya Nitish Kumar has been appointed as MD of Dakshinanchal Electricity Distribution Corporation

Nidhi Srivastava is appointed as DM Badaun

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, held a 'Janata Darshan' at his official residence in Lucknow, where he addressed the grievances of hundreds of people from various districts.

The chief minister instructed officials to carefully listen to complaints, communicate effectively with complainants, and take appropriate action.

The people presented a range of issues, including problems with the police, land encroachments, and transfer requests and the chief minister listened to each complaint and assured the attendees that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

He emphasised the importance of satisfying the victims in all valid cases. Among the attendees was a teacher who requested a transfer due to personal issues. The chief minister forwarded the application to the Directorate of Education for necessary action.

Another petitioner sought a job under the deceased dependent quota, and CM Adityanath assured him that the application would be sent to the concerned department for relevant action.

The chief minister personally reached out to each victim, listened to their complaints, and handed over their applications to the officials for further action.

He also directed officials from the respective districts to take action on issues related to the police and land encroachments, reinforcing his commitment to addressing public grievances and ensuring their safety, prosperity, and happiness.

