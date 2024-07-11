CM Yogi's tough action against corruption, suspends five officials in illegal land grab case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh: Adopting a zero policy against corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended five officers and staff members involved in an illegal land-grabbing case in Firozabad's Sirsaganj.

A strict action has been taken against the Sub-Collector, Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector, Accountant and another official. Along with the departmental action, instructions were also given by the government to file an FIR against everyone.

The action has been taken for alleged involvement in corruption and misuse of office. Instructions have also been issued by the Vigilance Department of the State to investigate against all those having disproportionate assets.

