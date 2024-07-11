Thursday, July 11, 2024
     
CM Yogi's tough action against corruption, suspends five officials in illegal land grab case

The action was taken against five officials and workers over their alleged involvement in the land grab case. Apart from a departmental inquiry, an FIR has also been registered in the case.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: July 11, 2024 16:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh: Adopting a zero policy against corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended five officers and staff members involved in an illegal land-grabbing case in Firozabad's Sirsaganj.

A strict action has been taken against the Sub-Collector, Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector, Accountant and another official. Along with the departmental action, instructions were also given by the government to file an FIR against everyone.

The action has been taken for alleged involvement in corruption and misuse of office. Instructions have also been issued by the Vigilance Department of the State to investigate against all those having disproportionate assets.

