Fire breaks out at Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society in Indirapuram | VIDEO

A fire broke out at the flat of Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society in the Ahimsa Khand area under the Indirapuram police station on Wednesday. Two fire engines were at the spot to extinguish the fire.

"A fire broke out on the 3rd floor of Sunrise Greens apartments. Three fire tenders were sent to the spot to bring the fire under control... There were some household items in the flat which got burnt in the fire but there has been no loss of life in the incident," said Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar.

More details are awaited.

