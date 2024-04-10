Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Fire breaks out at Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society in Indirapuram | VIDEO

Fire breaks out at Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society in Indirapuram | VIDEO

The fire brigade official said the blaze was controlled and there was no loss of life. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Ghaziabad Updated on: April 10, 2024 10:26 IST
Fire at a flat in Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society
Image Source : INDIA TV Fire at a flat in Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society

A fire broke out at the flat of Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society in the Ahimsa Khand area under the Indirapuram police station on Wednesday. Two fire engines were at the spot to extinguish the fire.

"A fire broke out on the 3rd floor of Sunrise Greens apartments. Three fire tenders were sent to the spot to bring the fire under control... There were some household items in the flat which got burnt in the fire but there has been no loss of life in the incident," said Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar.

More details are awaited.

Also read: Bihar: Seven of family charred to death as hut catches fire

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement