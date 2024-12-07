Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at building in Lucknow's Hazratganj, fire tenders rush to spot | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Lucknow fire news: A fire broke out at the Faridi Building near the Royal Sky Hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Fire brigade vehicles have reached the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are currently underway.

Police are also present at the location. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fortunately, so far there has been no loss of life in the accident. As a precaution, the police also evacuated people from the shops located nearby.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh authorities make special floating jetty for devotees at Sangam

Also Read: Mayawati slams Congress over suffering of Bangladeshi Hindu Dalits, calls out for raking Sambhal issue