  Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at building in Lucknow's Hazratganj, fire tenders rush to spot | VIDEO

Fire brigade vehicles have reached the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are currently underway.

Fire brigade vehicles have reached the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are currently underway.

Reported By : Vishal Singh Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Lucknow
Published : Dec 07, 2024 19:02 IST, Updated : Dec 07, 2024 19:06 IST
Lucknow, fire, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Lucknow fire news: A fire broke out at the Faridi Building near the Royal Sky Hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Fire brigade vehicles have reached the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are currently underway. 

Police are also present at the location. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

Fortunately, so far there has been no loss of life in the accident. As a precaution, the police also evacuated people from the shops located nearby.

Further details are awaited. 

