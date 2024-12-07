Mayawati slams Congress over suffering of Bangladeshi Hindu Dalits, calls out for raking Sambhal issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BSP chief Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday slammed Congress for its silence on atrocities against Bangladeshi Hindus, most of whom she said are Dalits.BSP chief further said that Congress is responsible for the sufferings and losses of Bangladeshi Hindus.

Lashing out at the Congress, Mayawati alleged that as punishment for electing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for the Constituent Assembly, the Congress gave away that Bengal seat to Pakistan despite it being a Hindu majority area. The region later became part of Bangladesh, she said.

Mayawati calls out Congress' Muslim appeasement

Moreover, she also called out Congress for raking up the Sambhal issue. She said, "...Hindus are becoming victims of crimes in large numbers in the neighbouring country Bangladesh. Most of them are Dalits and people from weaker sections...The Congress party is silent and is now shouting Sambhal...Sambhal... only for Muslim votes."

'Bring back Hindus..': Mayawati urges Centre

Further attacking the Samajwadi Party for being an accomplice with Congress, Mayawati pitched for action by the Centre. She also demanded that if their security can not be guaranteed, Bangladeshi Hindus should be brought back. She said, "In this matter, Congress, Samajwadi Party and its supporters are two sides of the same coin. In such a situation, the central government which is being led by BJP should fulfil its responsibility. So that the Dalit class people who are becoming victims of exploitation do not have to suffer... or they should be brought back to India by talking to the government there, because of the mistake of Congress, they are suffering losses."

What did Congress say?

On BSP chief Mayawati's statement regarding the opposition, Congress MP Imran Masood said that she should focus on her party performance adding that why doesn't she try to make Dalits happy. He said, "Why doesn't she try and make the Dalits happy? She should save her party instead of being concerned about others...in 2007, the party that came to power on its own, now that party doesn't even get numbers needed enough to save its security money, so she should focus on that..."

(With inputs from agencies)