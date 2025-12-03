Uttar Pradesh: FIR against over 100 students following clash with security staff at BHU campus A violent clash broke out at BHU after a vehicle allegedly hit a female student, leading to stone pelting and property damage. Over 100 students have been booked based on a security officer's complaint.

Varanasi:

A tense night unfolded at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Tuesday when a confrontation between students and university security personnel escalated into heavy stone pelting and damage to vehicles. Officials said more than 100 students have been booked following the violent flare up. Police and PAC teams quickly reached the campus to restore calm and prevent further disturbances.

Trigger: Vehicle allegedly hits female student

According to details, trouble began near Raja Ram Hostel after a vehicle reportedly hit a female student. When students approached the security staff to register their complaint, an argument broke out. The disagreement soon spiralled, and groups of students allegedly began hurling stones near the LD Guest House. Several vehicles and university property were damaged during the chaos. There were unconfirmed reports of some students sustaining injuries in the clashes.

Police say situation under control

Assistant Police Commissioner Gaurav Kumar on Wednesday confirmed that the situation has been fully stabilised. Lanka SHO Rajkumar Sharma stated that an FIR has been lodged based on a complaint filed by a BHU security officer. The case names two identified students along with more than 100 unidentified students. "A detailed probe is underway in the matter," Kumar told news agency PTI.

