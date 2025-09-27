Father kills 13-year-old daughter for stealing money from home in UP's Bulandshahr The father, while driving the girl home from school, took her to his field, allegedly strangled her to death with a scarf, and then threw her body into a canal.

Bulandshahr:

A 40-year-old man has been detained for allegedly strangling his 13-year-old daughter to death in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sonam (13), a class seven student and a resident of Bichaula village.

On Friday, around 4 pm, Bulandshahr police received a call about the body of a schoolgirl in uniform found in the bushes under a bridge in the Anupshahr police station area.

Police investigations revealed that Sonam had attended school on Thursday. Her father, Ajay Sharma, picked her up after school, but instead of taking her home, he drove her to his field. During interrogation, Sharma confessed that he allegedly strangled his daughter with a scarf before dumping her body into a nearby canal.

Her school bag was later recovered from the field based on his confession.

According to police, Sharma claimed his daughter had been stealing money from home, leading to repeated quarrels between him and his wife. After allegedly killing his daughter, the man informed the school that his daughter had gone to stay with relatives and would not return to school for the next three to four days.

Authorities are continuing their probe, and the accused remains in custody.

(With PTI inputs)

