Noida: Police register case in mysterious death of Class 6 girl; grieving mother seeks justice The girl had collapsed during her school hours on September 4. She was a student of Presidium School in Noida's Sector 31.

Noida:

The Noida Police on Tuesday registered a case in the mysterious death of a Class 6 student at school premises. The girl had collapsed during her school hours on September 4.

“Information was received at the police station in Sector 20 that a student has been brought to a private hospital… A case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” DCP Noida Yamuna Prasad said.

The deceased was a student of Presidium School in Noida's Sector 31.

Deceased's mother shares ordeal in video

The girl’s mother has sought justice for her daughter in a social media video.

“My name is Tripta Sharma. I am the mother of the late Tanishka Sharma. She used to study in Class 6B, Presidium Sector 31, Noida. I dropped her at school on September 4. I got a call from school at around 11:30 am that my daughter had fainted and was being taken to Kailash Hospital. When we reached the hospital, the doctor said she was brought dead. This news shattered my entire world,” she said in the video.

“I performed her last rites with these hands. This pain cannot be expressed in words. It has been 15 days. School is like a second home, which serves as a safe house. We send our children to school thinking that they are safe. She died in the same school. I know she won't come back but it is our right to know what happened to her in her last moments. I just need justice. And I just need the truth,” she added.

Cooperating with probe, says school administration

Sharing details of the incident, school principal Manavta Sharda stated that the police had taken the DVR to review the CCTV footage, asserting that the school is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“The student fell ill and we took her to the Kailash Hospital immediately. Doctors declared her dead after the initial treatment. DVR was taken by the Police when her parents approached us. We are cooperating, and statements have been taken,” she said.

ALSO READ: