Bulandshahr horror: Lover shoots minor girlfriend before killing himself | Video Bulandshahr horror: Reports indicate that during a late-night search operation, Muzaffarnagar Police, along with the minor girl’s relatives, closed in on the couple. Trapped with no way out, the young man allegedly shot his underage girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself.

Bulandshahr:

In a shocking midnight incident in Bulandshahr’s Dibai town, a young man shot his minor girlfriend and then killed himself as Uttar Pradesh Police closed in on them. The tragic events unfolded around 3:00 am on September 20 (Saturday), when the couple, who had eloped just days earlier, was tracked down by authorities.

The girl, a resident of Chhappar police station area in Muzaffarnagar, had run away from home along with her lover, a resident of Haridwar. The two had arrived in Dibai on September 20 and rented a house in Sarai Kishan Chand locality just two days before the incident.

Police arrival led to tragedy

According to reports, Muzaffarnagar Police, accompanied by the girl’s relatives, were conducting a late-night search to recover the minor. Upon being cornered, the young man allegedly opened fire on his underage girlfriend before turning the weapon on himself. Both died instantly at the scene.

Authorities respond

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh rushed to the spot immediately after news of the incident spread, inspecting the scene personally. The bodies of both victims were sent for postmortem examination.

Shockwaves in the community

The double death has left Dibai residents stunned, with locals shaken by the horrifying turn of events in their neighbourhood. Police are continuing investigations to uncover how the minor girl and her companion procured a rented house and weapon, as well as the exact circumstances that led to the deadly escalation.

(With inputs from Varun Sharma)