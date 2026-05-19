'Everything happens on roads in UP, lack of space': Akhilesh's retort to CM Yogi over namaz on streets

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday rebuked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks against offering namaz on roads, saying most of the things in the state are taking place on the streets due to a shortage of space and such issues should not be politicised.

"There should not be any discrimination against anyone, as the Constitution gives us all equal rights. All events in UP take place on roads, including this presser we're holding, even the government holds its events on roads because they do not make proper arrangements," he said during a gathering in Lucknow.

"Lucknow is supposed to be a smart city, yet we see traffic crawling here. There should not be belittling and discrimination of anyone's religion. The Constitution gives us equal rights," he added.

The SP further attacked the BJP, claiming the ruling party wants people to be engaged in such debates.

Akhilesh Yadav said that his party wants roads to be widened. He alleged that the BJP was deliberately raising such issues to divert public attention from the real concerns facing the people.

He said the debate should focus on public issues, but the BJP wants to steer it in a different direction.

CM Yogi's warning on offering namaz on roads

Akhilesh's retort came after Yogi Adityanath warned against offering namaz on roads, saying such religious practices should instead be conducted in shifts at designated places of worship.

Addressing an event on Monday, Adityanath said his government would not allow roads to be blocked for namaz or any other religious activity.

“Roads are meant for commuting, not for creating a ‘tamasha’ (scene). What right does anyone have to block a road? People should go to their designated places of worship to offer prayers,” he said.

The chief minister’s remarks come ahead of Eid al-Adha, which will be observed on May 28. Adityanath said he had advised the community to organise prayers in shifts if required.

"If there is not enough space to accommodate everyone in your homes, then population control must also be considered," he said.

Also read: UP CM Adityanath warns against offering namaz on roads