'Nahi maanenge toh dusra tareeka apnayenge': UP CM Adityanath warns against offering namaz on roads | VIDEO

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that law is equal to all and Muslims should refrain from offering namaz on roads. He stated that roads are movement of common citizens and businessmen, and his government won't allow anyone from blocking them.

In a video from an event in Lucknow that he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the chief minister said arrangements can be made in shifts if needed, but public inconvenience cannot be allowed. He further stated that the Muslims need to control their population.

"I am often asked whether, in Uttar Pradesh, people really do not offer namaz on the roads. I say clearly that it does not happen at all--go and see for yourself. Roads are meant for movement. Can anyone come and create a spectacle at a crossroads and block traffic? What right does anyone have to disrupt public movement?" Adityanath said.

"Some people told me, 'How will it work, our numbers are large?' We replied that it can be done in shifts. If there is no space at home, then manage the numbers accordingly. Unnecessary crowding should not be increased," he added.

In the video, Adityanath said that law remains equal for everyone, as he reaffirmed that public infrastructure cannot be allowed to get misused by anyone. "The rule of the government is the rule of the law. It applies equally to everyone. Namaz is necessary--you can read it during your shift. We will not stop it, but not on the road," he said.

Adityanath, the two-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has made similar calls earlier as well. During campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held West Bengal assembly elections, he had made a similar statement and attacked Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allowing people to offer namaz on streets.

Opposition parties have attacked Adityanath for his remarks and accused him of intimidating the minorities, though. However, the chief minister has remained firm on his stance and has maintained that public roads and infrastructure cannot be allowed to use in such a fashion that it causes public inconvenience and disrupt normal life.

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