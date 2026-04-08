College student dies after drowning in water-filled plot during party in Noida; three friends rescued

Noida:

In a tragic incident, a college student died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Noida on Wednesday, while his three friends were rescued during a rescue operation, police said. The deceased has been identified as Harshit Bhatt, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Sector-126 Police Station in Nodia, when four students from Amity University went to an abandoned construction site near Supernova for a party after their examinations.

What happened during the party?

According to officials, Harshit entered a nearby water-filled area to take a bath, but suddenly slipped into deeper water and began to drown. In an attempt to save their friend, the other three friends also entered the water.

Upon receiving a distress call, police teams rushed to the spot along with local divers. Rescue teams from multiple agencies, including the fire department, SDRF and NDRF, were mobilised to carry out the operation.

Bhatt was pulled out of the water and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, his three friends, who had entered the water in an attempt to save him, were successfully rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

Noida techie death

Earlier in January, 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta died after his car skidded in dense fog, broke a drain boundary, and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex. According to eyewitnesses, he had frantically pleaded for help for around 90 minutes, but the police personnel and rescue workers who had reached the site were unable to save him.

His body was recovered after a prolonged search operation involving the fire department, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). His car was retrieved from the pit, three days after the accident.

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