UP: Man kills wife and two children over Eid gift dispute in Muzaffarnagar, dies by suicide later

Muzaffarnagar:

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a 32-year-old man reportedly killed his wife and their two young children before taking his own life at their home in Muzaffarnagar’s Sarwat, police said.

The victims have been identified as Irshad (32), his wife Noreen (30), their two-year-old son Ahil, and their two-month-old daughter Aksha. Police said all four bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said that initial enquiries suggest the incident followed a domestic disagreement. Relatives told authorities that the couple had argued over an Eid gift intended for Irshad’s sister, Shaheen.

UP man kills wife over inability to have children

Earlier this month, in UP’s Pilibhit, a man allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life due to ongoing disputes. Station Officer Ravindra Kumar said 37-year-old Vinod stabbed his 35-year-old wife, Mamta. The incident happened in a forested area near the Sonakpur flyover.

The couple had been married for about nine years. Police said they frequently quarreled over their inability to have children, which may have led to the deadly dispute.

Man kills son, daughter before ending life

In another shocking case in the Gandhinagar area of UP's Maharajganj, a man and his two young children were found dead inside a rented house, officials said.

Police suspect that the 45-year-old man, identified as Amresh Kumar, first killed his children and later took his own life. The incident is believed to have taken place while the family was living together at the rented accommodation.

According to the police, Kumar was originally from Saitpur village in Ghazipur district. He had been staying in the rented house with his wife and their children.