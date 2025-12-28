Cold wave grips UP: CM Yogi orders closure of all schools up to class 12 till January 1 In view of the intense cold wave, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a major decision. CM Yogi has issued an order to keep all schools up to class 12 closed until January 1.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (December 28) issued a series of urgent instructions to district administrations in view of the intensifying cold wave across the state, directing officials to remain on high alert and ensure adequate relief measures for vulnerable populations.

Taking note of the severe cold conditions, the Chief Minister ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 1. The directive applies uniformly to all educational institutions affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE and ICSE. The decision aims to safeguard students from the adverse effects of the harsh winter spell.

CM Yogi instructs officials to remain vigilant

CM Yogi instructed senior officials to remain vigilant and conduct regular field visits to monitor the situation on the ground. He emphasised that no laxity would be tolerated in implementing cold-weather relief measures.

The Chief Minister directed district authorities to ensure the availability and distribution of blankets and the arrangement of bonfires in all districts, especially in areas with a high number of homeless and economically weaker people.

He also stressed that no one should be allowed to sleep in the open during the cold wave. Officials have been instructed to ensure that night shelters are fully functional and equipped with all necessary facilities, including adequate bedding, warmth, and basic amenities.

CM Yogi further asked officials to personally inspect night shelters to ensure proper arrangements and to take immediate action wherever deficiencies are found.

Met Department issues warning for 40 cities

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of extremely dense fog for about 40 districts of the state for the next 24 hours. In Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, and Sultanpur, the fog will be so dense that visibility may be close to zero. Along with this, the western UP districts of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur will also experience a strong impact of the fog.

Cold day conditions will prevail in several cities of the state. The biting cold will persist throughout the day in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Gonda, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Raebareli, Agra, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Pilibhit, and surrounding areas.

