CM Yogi cancels caste- and religion-based Panchayati Raj order, suspends official Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the directive "completely discriminatory and unacceptable" and ordered its immediate withdrawal.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the cancellation of an order issued by the Panchayati Raj Department, which mentioned the removal of encroachments to specific castes and religious communities. Taking strong action, the Chief Minister also suspended SN Singh, the Joint Director of the department, who had issued the controversial order.

CM Yogi expressed displeasure over the controversial order, which directed officials to clear encroachments by people of a "specific caste (Yadav) and specific religion (Muslim)" from Gram Sabha land by persons belonging to a particular caste and religion across the 57,691 village panchayats in the state.

'Completely discriminatory and unacceptable'

The Chief Minister has termed the related order as "completely discriminatory and unacceptable" and ordered its immediate withdrawal. He also described the incident as a serious administrative lapse and directed that SN Singh be suspended without delay.

"This kind of language and mindset is not only against the policies of the state government but is also divisive and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances." Adityanath was quoted as saying.

The CM said that any action against illegal encroachments should be conducted with impartiality, based on facts and law, rather than on caste or religion. He has also warned the officials not to let such mistakes be repeated.

The Chief Minister has clarified that the government is fully committed to harmony, social justice and equal rights for all. "Government policies cannot be driven by prejudice towards any person, community or class. Our commitment is to the core spirit of the Constitution and justice," he said.

