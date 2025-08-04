Yogi Adityanath launches Rs 381-crore projects in Saharanpur, slams Congress over Malegaon case Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rs 381 crore worth of development projects in Saharanpur during a Janmanch event. He sharply criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party over the Malegaon blast case, accusing them of falsely implicating Hindu leaders.

Noida:

At a Janmanch event in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated development projects worth Rs 381 crore. The projects span urban infrastructure, connectivity, smart city upgrades, and rural development. The Chief Minister also distributed house keys, cheques, and certificates under various welfare schemes, including youth loans and the Vishwakarma Shram Samman initiative.

Free bus rides for women announced

Marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Yogi Adityanath announced that women in the state would be able to travel for free in government buses during the festival. He emphasised his government’s commitment to improving public services and expanding welfare outreach across all sections of society.

Focus on youth and employment

The CM highlighted his government’s efforts to boost entrepreneurship among young people through the Chief Minister’s Young Entrepreneur Scheme, which provides loans of up to ₹5 lakh. He reiterated that the target is to support one lakh youths annually with the financial tools to start their own ventures.

Attack on Congress over Malegaon case

Yogi Adityanath used the platform to strongly criticise the Congress and Samajwadi Party over recent developments in the Malegaon blast case. Citing court revelations, he accused opposition parties of trying to falsely implicate Hindu leaders in terrorism-related charges. Calling such acts “anti-national,” he alleged that these attempts were politically motivated and designed to tarnish patriotic organisations.

‘Development with faith protection’

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister underlined that his government stands for both progress and cultural preservation. “Development will happen, and faith will also be safeguarded,” he said, drawing a contrast between his administration’s vision and that of previous regimes.

CM attends township project launch in Meerut

Separately, Yogi Adityanath attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a new township project in Meerut. Speaking at the event, he said, “Today, Meerut is recognised by the 12-lane express highway, today Meerut is recognised by the rapid rail. Now Meerut is recognised for sports goods under the One District One Product scheme.” He said such projects have placed Meerut on the path of becoming a modern, self-reliant urban centre.

