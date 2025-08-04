Yogi Adityanath's Rakhi gift to sisters: UP govt announces free bus rides for women on Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan 2025 special: This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 9, and it is a significant day for all brothers and sisters worldwide.

Lucknow:

Continuing its tradition, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has once again announced free bus travel for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year. In a high-level meeting held on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that mothers and sisters will be able to travel free of cost in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and city bus service buses from 6 am on August 8 to 12 midnight on August 10.

To ensure smooth travel during the festive period adequate number of buses will be deployed in both urban and rural areas. Police personnel have also been instructed to remain vigilant to prevent traffic congestion and maintain public order.

Free bus services from Aug 8 to Aug 10

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, there will be a provision of free travel for mothers and sisters in UPSRTC buses and city bus service buses from 6 am on 8 August to 12 pm on 10 August. An adequate number of buses should be run in urban and rural areas. There should be no traffic jams anywhere in urban areas. Patrolling should be done on state highways and other routes," said the Chief Minister.

CM Yogi reviews festival preparations

Preparations for the upcoming festivals and national celebrations were thoroughly reviewed during the meeting. It was decided that a Tiranga Yatra would be organized on August 14 to mark Partition Horror Day. On Independence Day, August 15, the national flag will be hoisted and the national anthem sung in all government and private institutions across the state. Shri Krishna Janmashtami, falling on August 16, will be celebrated with great enthusiasm, and officials have been directed to ensure robust arrangements for security and cleanliness. Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that this year, 4 crore 60 lakh tricolors will be hoisted throughout Uttar Pradesh as part of the patriotic celebrations.

CM Yogi reviews the situation of flood-affected districts

CM Yogi also reviewed the situation of flood-affected districts in the meeting. He instructed the officials that negligence in relief work will not be tolerated at any cost. All control rooms should be active 24×7 and the victims should get relief and food items on time.

Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers have reached ground zero to oversee and accelerate relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas. They are visiting the districts under their charge, assessing the on-ground situation, interacting with victims, and closely monitoring the implementation of relief measures.

Currently, 17 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur, are grappling with the impact of flooding. Relief and rescue operations are underway in full swing, with continuous patrolling by NDRF, SDRF, and PAC personnel.

Floods have caused damage to 343 homes so far, with compensation already distributed to 327 families. Over 4,015 hectares of land have also been affected. Relief supplies are being delivered using 493 boats and motorboats.

