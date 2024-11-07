Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath extends Chhath Puja greetings to people | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chhath Puja 2024: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Chhath Puja to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of on Thursday. He said that during this festival, the setting and rising Sun God is worshipped with spiritual purity and a sincere heart.

Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, is being celebrated with great pomp and show across the country today. Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated across various Indian states and internationally. This year, it spans from November 5 to 8.

What did CM Yogi say?

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath festival," the CMO said on 'X'.

"The Chief Minister said that the Chhath festival is a major festival of public faith. In this festival, the setting and rising Sun God is worshipped with spiritual purity and a pure mind. Our country has a rich tradition and culture of conservation of natural resources. Chhath Puja, which gives the message of man's connection with nature, is a living example of this rich tradition," it said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has wished everyone on the occasion of Chhath Puja. In an X post, he said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes for Chhath Puja, the sacred festival of worship of Sun God and his sister Chhathi Maiya and folk faith. May Lord Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya keep you all healthy, provide you with good health and bless you with happiness, prosperity and affluence."

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and involves fasting, holy bathing and meditation while standing in water.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Shashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The festivities will conclude on November 8.

Chhath festival is celebrated on the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksh of Kartik month. Chhath fast is observed for the long life and prosperity of children. By observing this fast, there is always happiness in the family. On the other hand, those who have a barren lap and observe Chhath fast, then by the grace of Chhathi Maiya, they get a child soon. Let us tell you that Daala has special significance in Chhath Puja. Daala means bamboo basket. A man or woman carries this Daala on their head to the Chhath Ghat built on the banks of a pond or river. This Daala contains all the puja materials related to Chhath Puja.

