Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya date, timings of sunrise, sunset, puja rituals, significance and more

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3 Sandhya Arghya: Chhath Puja is not a festival but people have a deep faith and emotions attached to this festival. People eagerly wait for Chhath Puja throughout the year. This is the only occasion when the whole family comes together. Other family members who stay away throughout the year also come to their homes to celebrate this festival. The real Chhath of Chhath Mahaparva is also seen in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh including the Madhesh region of Nepal. There is only one Chhath Puja in which the setting sun is worshipped.

Today i.e. Thursday is the third day of Chhath. Today, the first arghya of Chhath Puja will be given. On the third day of Chhath, arghya is offered to the setting Sun God. Today, the fasting women worship Lord Bhaskar with full devotion in the evening at the Chhath Ghat built on the banks of the river. The devotees stand in the water and offer arghya to the Sun God with thekua, sugarcane, and other prasad items and pray for the happiness and prosperity of their family and children.

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3 Sandhya Arghya: Timings of Sunrise and Sunset

This year, the third day of Chhath Mahaparva is of Sandhya Arghya on 07 November, Thursday. The time of sunrise on this day is 6:14 am and the time of sunset is 5:37 pm. According to the Drik Panchang, Shashthi Tithi is starting from 3:11 pm on 06 November and will end on 07 November at 3:04 pm.

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3 Sandhya Arghya: Method of Offering Arghya to Sun God

On the third day of Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the setting sun in the evening and by doing so one gets relief from all the troubles.

On the day of Sandhya Arghya, you should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and then wear clean clothes.

Then the person observing the fast should take a pledge by taking water in his fist.

On the third day of Chhath festival, women observe Nirjala fast and in the evening they stand in a river or pond and offer water to the Sun. At the time of evening prayer, a large bamboo basket or 3 baskets have to be taken to offer water to the setting Sun.

In the basket or basket you have to keep rice, lamp, red vermillion, sugarcane, turmeric, vegetables and other ingredients.

After placing all the puja materials in a basket or basket, while offering Arghya to the setting sun, all the Prasad is kept in the basket and Arghya is given.

During the evening prayer, a lamp is kept lit in the soup. After offering prayer to the Sun God, fruits, thekua and other offerings are offered to Chhathi Maiya.

Then after offering evening prayers, Prasad is distributed to everyone.

Chhath Puja 2024: Significance

Chhath festival is celebrated on the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksh of Kartik month. Chhath fast is observed for the long life and prosperity of children. By observing this fast, there is always happiness in the family. On the other hand, those who have a barren lap and observe Chhath fast, then by the grace of Chhathi Maiya, they get a child soon. Let us tell you that Daala has special significance in Chhath Puja. Daala means bamboo basket. A man or woman carries this Daala on their head to the Chhath Ghat built on the banks of a pond or river. This Daala contains all the puja materials related to Chhath Puja.

