Chhath Puja 2024 Day 2: Kharna puja is incomplete without THIS thing, know rituals for 36 hours of dry fast

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhath Puja 2024 Day 2 Kharna

Kharna Puja 2024: Kharna is celebrated on the second day of the four-day long Mahaparva Chhath. Kharna has special significance in Chhath Puja. From this day onwards, the 36-hour Nirjala fast of fasting women begins. The Prasad made on the day of Kharna is called Mahaprasad. Women start the most difficult fast by eating this Prasad. This year Kharna will be celebrated on 6 November 2024. Kharna Puja is considered incomplete without this thing. So if you are observing Chhath fast for the first time, then definitely know about Kharna Prasad and rules in advance.

Kharna Puja is incomplete without THIS thing

On the day of Kharna, women observe a waterless fast for the entire day and consume food and water only after sunset. On the day of Kharna, rice and jaggery kheer are prepared on an earthen stove. Without this kheer, the Kharna puja is considered incomplete. Kheer is eaten as prasad on the day of Kharna. Women start their 36-hour-long Chhath fast by eating this kheer. On the day of Kharna, eating rice kheer prepared in a pit has special significance. Kharna has been said to mean purification of the body and mind. Apart from jaggery-rice kheer, the Kharna prasad also includes banana and roti.

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 2: Kharna puja rituals

Kharna Prasad should be prepared with clean and new utensils only.

Use an earthen stove or a new and washed gas/stove only to prepare the Prasad.

Perform the Kharna puja with a pure mind and then take a pledge for the Chhath fast.

Offer kheer, roti, and banana to God.

After this, the Chhath fasting person should first take the Kharna Prasad.

Everyone remained silent while the fasting person accepted the prasad.

Other family members should eat the Prasad only after the fasting person has taken it.

Do not consume salt or other tamasic things even by mistake on the day of Kharna.

During the Chhath fast, the devotee must sleep on the ground and observe celibacy.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2024 begins today with Nahay Khay, follow THESE rituals to get Chhath Maiya's blessings