Chhath Puja 2024 begins today with Nahay Khay, follow THESE rituals to get Chhath Maiya's blessings

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 1 Nahay Khay: The great festival Chhath is starting on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Nahay Khay is on the first day of Chhath. On this day, fasting women consume satvik food. Chhath, which started with Nahay Khay, ends after Usha Arghya. For these four days of Chhath Puja, fasting women follow the rules related to the fast. This year Nahay Khay will be done on November 5. Every year, Nahay-Khay falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. So let us know what rules have to be followed on the day of Nahay Khay on the first day of Chhath Puja.

Follow THESE rituals on the day of Nahay Khay:

On the day of Nahay Khaya, first of all, clean the entire house.

Women observing the Chhath fast should wake up early in the morning on the day of Nahai Khay and take a bath etc.

If possible, wear new clothes on the day of Nahay Khaya, otherwise, you can wear any clean clothes.

After this, offer water to Lord Sun and worship him.

Eat the food of Nahai Khaya only after offering it to the Sun God

On the day of Nahai Khai, satvik food is prepared. Do not eat onion and garlic on this day even by mistake.

On this day, pumpkin vegetables, gourd, gram dal, and rice are eaten.

On the day of Nahai Khai, the food prepared should be eaten first by the women who are fasting. After this, other family members should eat.

Family members should also eat only satvik food on the day of Nahay Khaya.

Chhath Puja 2024: Importance of Bathing and Eating

Women who observe fast on the day of Nahai Khaai take baths in ponds and rivers. If this is not possible, take a bath at home. Nahai Khaai has special importance in Chhath Puja. It is said that women who observe fast on this day prepare themselves for the pure and holy Chhath Puja by consuming satvik food. The food of Nahai Khaai infuses positive energy inside the fasting person.

