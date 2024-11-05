Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Wishes, greetings, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Wishes, greetings and images

As the bright celebrations of Diwali end, believers around India prepare for the sacred festival of Chhath Puja, a four-day celebration honoring Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. From November 5 to November 8, 2024, millions of devotees, primarily in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, will attend this historic festival with intense reverence and traditional traditions. During the celebrations, devotees endure hard fasts from sunrise to sunset.

Here are some lovely wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with your loved ones during Chhath Puja 2024:

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Wishes and Greetings

May Lord Surya bless you and your loved ones with happiness and prosperity on the special occasion of Chhath Puja.

Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones. Let's pray that Chhathi Maiya bless us all today and always.

Let's pray to the Sun God to shine his blessings on our lives and bless our homes with happiness and prosperity.

Warm wishes to you and your family. Let's pray for the blessings of Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones. I hope Lord Surya and ChhathiMaiya bless your lives.

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Images

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Chhath Puja 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Chhath Puja 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Chhath Puja 2024

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook status

May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya fill your home with happiness, peace, and harmony. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones.

The sun God has brightened the festival of joy. May your fields be filled with wealth and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja!

May Chhath bring light into your life and unlock the doors of fortune. Wishing you heartfelt greetings on Chhath Puja!

Stay far from sadness, and may all your dreams come true. This is my sincere wish for you on Chhath Puja.

On this grand festival, may Chhathi Maiya bless your home with wealth and victory in all your endeavours.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2024: From Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya, know correct date, muhurat, puja rituals and significance