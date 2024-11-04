Chhath Puja 2024: From Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya, know correct date, muhurat, puja rituals and significance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhath Puja 2024: Know correct date, muhurat, rituals

The great festival of Chhath Puja is going to start in just a few days. People eagerly wait for this four-day festival. This festival of Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. On this day, women stand in water and offer arghya to Lord Bhaskar and pray for the well-being of their children and family. Worshiping Lord Sun on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja brings prosperity and progress and welfare of man. Chhath Puja is known by the names Surya Shashthi, Daala Chhath, Chhath Parv, Daala Puja etc. So let us know all about this important Hindu festival, from date and muhurat to rituals and significance:

Chhath Puja 2024: Dates

Chhath Puja Day 1 – Nahai Khay – November 5, 2024

Chhath Puja Day 2 – Kharna – November 6, 2024

Chhath Puja Day 3 – Evening Arghya – November 7, 2024

Chhath Puja Day 4 – Usha Arghya, Parana – November 8, 2024

Chhath Puja 2024: Muhurat

Chhath Puja Day 1 – Nahai Khay

The great festival Chhath Puja begins with Nahai Khaai. On this day, the fasting women wake up in the morning, take a bath and wear new clothes and offer water to the Sun God. After this, they start their fast by consuming satvik food. On the day of Nahai Khaai, pumpkin vegetable, gourd, gram lentils and rice are eaten. The food of Nahai Khaai is prepared in a satvik way without garlic and onion. Other members of the family can eat the food of Nahai Khaai only after the fasting person has eaten. On the day of Nahai Khaai i.e. November 5, sunrise will be at 6:36 am, while sunset will be at 5:33 pm.

Chhath Puja Day 2 – Kharna

Kharna comes on the second day of Chhath Puja. On this day, fasting women fast for the whole day and then consume kheer prasad at night. After Kharna, the 36-hour waterless fast of fasting women begins. The Chhath fast is broken only after offering arghya to the rising sun. At the same time, let us tell you that on the day of Kharna, kheer is made of jaggery, rice and milk. On this day, the woman or man fasting does not have to consume salt. On the day of Kharna i.e. on November 6, sunrise will be at 6:37 am, while sunset will be at 5:32 pm.

Chhath Puja Day 3 - Evening Arghya

On the third day of Chhath Puja, Arghya will be offered to the setting sun, which is also known as Sandhya Arghya. Sandhya Arghya will be given on November 7, 2024. On this day of Chhath Puja, sunrise will be at 6:38 am, while sunset will be at 5:32 pm.

Chhath Puja Day 4 - Usha Arghya

On the fourth and last day of Chhath Puja, Arghya will be offered to the rising sun, which is called Usha Arghya. On this day, fasting women stand in water at dawn and offer Arghya to the Sun God. After Arghya, fasting women break their Chhath fast on the same day. Usha Arghya will be given on November 8, 2024. On this day of Chhath Puja Usha Arghya, sunrise will be at 6:38 am, while sunset will be at 5:31 pm.

Chhath Puja 2024: Significance

Chhath Puja is a religious ceremony honoring the Sun God, who is thought to represent life, insight, and power. Unlike other Hindu holidays, it commemorates both sunrise and dusk, demonstrating a profound connection to nature. Devotees pray to the Sun and his partner, Usha, for blessings on their family's health and longevity, as well as to Chhathi Maiya, who is believed to bestow well-being onto children.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any thing.)

