Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loving brother

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Wishes, messages and images

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, and Bhratri Dwitiya, is an auspicious Hindu festival that honors the particular link between siblings. After celebrating Diwali with great excitement on October 31, India prepares for the important festival of Bhai Dooj. The occasion is traditionally observed on the second lunar day of the light fortnight, or Shukla Paksha, in Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar. This year, Bhai Dooj is observed on November 3. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers' longevity, happiness, and well-being, and apply a tikka on their foreheads to express thanks for the brothers' vow to look after and care for their sister.

Here are some of the wishes, greetings, messages, and images to send to your loved ones via WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms:

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Wishes and Messages

May the bond between us grow stronger with each passing day. Wishing you a joyous and wonderful Bhai Dooj. Thanks for being the best brother anyone could ask for!

On this special day of Bhai Dooj, I wish you a lifetime of happiness, laughter, and shared moments with your beloved brother/sister. Happy celebrations!

May the beautiful relationship of brothers and sisters be filled with love, care, and joy. Happy Bhai Dooj to you and your sibling!

As we celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, I want you to know how much you mean to me. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj.

Happy Bhai Dooj! May the love and affection between siblings be everlasting, and may you create beautiful memories together.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Images

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Bhai Dooj 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Bhai Dooj 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Bhai Dooj 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Bhai Dooj 2024

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

On this special day, I want to express my love and gratitude for all the times you've been my protector, my guide, and my friend. Happy Bhai Dooj, dear brother!

You can share your pain, you can share your fears, and you can always share your happiness with me. Thanks for being a very understanding brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

May the divine bond of love and care between siblings be blessed with joy, prosperity, and longevity. Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in the world!

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time, but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you for always being there for me. You're not just my brother, but my friend and confidant. Happy Bhai Dooj

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj: Honouring sacred bond of siblings | Date, history, significance of festival