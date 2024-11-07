Chhath Puja 2024: Delhi LG Vinai Saxena declares public holiday in all government offices today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A devotee performs rituals on the bank of the Yamuna river during Chhath Puja festival.

Chhath Puja 2024: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has declared today (November 7) a public holiday in all Delhi government offices in observance of 'Pratihar Shashthi' or 'Surya Shashthi' (Chhath Puja). The four-day festival began on Tuesday (November 5).

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated across various Indian states and internationally. This year, it spans from November 5 to 8.

"The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Thursday, 7th November 2024, as a holiday in all Government offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on 'Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)'," read a notification issued by Pradeep Tayal, Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department.

The notification also stated, "The Restricted Holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja declared earlier vide notification no. F.53/627/GAD/CN/2023/2212-2258 stands cancelled."

Know more about Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Devotees in these states, as well as in Delhi, began rituals early Tuesday morning at the Yamuna and Ganga ghats.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Shashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The festivities will conclude on November 8.

MCD allots Rs 40,000 per ward for street lights at Chhath Ghats

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs 1 crore to augment street lighting along the Chhath ghats across its 250 wards in the national capital, a statement said on Tuesday.

Accordingly, each ward has been allocated an amount of Rs 40,000 to be used to strengthen street lighting around the Chhath Puja ghats, it added. According to the MCD, its electrical and mechanical department will deploy staff to complete the lighting work at these ghats.

"Proper lighting will not only enhance the celebrations, but also ensure the safety and security of the large number of women and children who visit the ghats to perform puja," the statement said.

In addition to improving lighting, the MCD will also ensure sanitation and cleanliness at the Chhath ghats. Arrangements for parking will also be made to provide relief to the people visiting the ghats.

Meanwhile, the first day of Chhath Puja saw devotees immersing themselves in the Yamuna River for their ritual baths, despite thick layers of toxic foam covering its surface.

