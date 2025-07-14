Changur Baba's ISI link found; has network of 3,000 followers for mass religious conversions The case has raised serious concerns about the misuse of religious platforms for coercive conversions and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals under a meticulously planned network.

Lucknow:

A major revelation has emerged in the investigation of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba, the key accused in a large-scale illegal religious conversion racket. According to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) sources, Changur Baba was not only actively involved in orchestrating mass conversions but also had alleged links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, raising serious concerns about national security.

What did UP ATS discover?

According to the sources, Changur Baba had allegedly deployed 3000 followers across the country to carry out religious conversions on a large scale. The gang had a strong network in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

These people used to target Hindu girls, allegedly trapping them in relationships by posing as Hindus, in what officials say was part of a "love jihad" tactic.

The mission reportedly aimed to increase the Muslim population in India by orchestrating mass conversions.

Changur's son was leading the campaign

Changur had made his son Mehboob the leader of the entire campaign and entrusted him with the responsibility of keeping an eye on the campaign and taking it forward. Another member, Naveen (a converted associate), was responsible for technical and logistical support.

A team was also working to give reports to Changur about Hindu girls, who used to roam around like common people and collect information, and share it with Changur. After receiving reports, Changur would assign his followers to target individuals in specific districts.

Shocking claims have emerged that Changur was operating from Nepal and had links to Pakistan's ISI, allegedly to destabilise India's demographic balance.

UP ATS seizes key evidence from Changur Baba’s mansion

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into a religious conversion racket, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday (July 11) reached Madhpur village in Utraula and seized critical documents from the mansion of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba. The ATS team interrogated the accused for nearly an hour before returning to Lucknow with key evidence.

Changur Baba, the alleged mastermind behind the forced conversion network, is currently in ATS custody until July 16, along with co-accused Neetu alias Nasreen. Both were arrested from the Balrampur district on July 5 after the ATS obtained a week-long remand from an NIA court.

