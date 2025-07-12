Changur Baba under UP ATS lens for role in religious conversion, illegal Madarsa funding near Nepal border Investigations by the Uttar Pradesh ATS have revealed that Changur regularly used coded language during phone conversations with his associates and agents. The agency has obtained call recordings in which specific phrases were used to discreetly coordinate activities linked to the covert operation.

Balrampur:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) is investigating possible links between Jalaluddin alias 'Changur Pir Baba' and illegal madarsa operating near the India-Nepal border. Officials suspect that Changur Baba may have been financing some of these unauthorised institutions under the guise of religion while allegedly running a widespread religious conversion syndicate.

Conversion network operated through code words

According to findings from the Uttar Pradesh ATS, Changur Baba frequently used coded language while communicating with his associates and agents over the phone. The agency possesses call recordings where specific terms were used as part of a covert operation.

For instance-

'Mitti paltana' (turning soil) referred to conversion.

'Project' was a code for targeted girls.

'Kajal' was used to indicate the mental harassment of these girls.

'Darshan' meant arranging a physical meeting between the girls and Changur Baba.

These revelations were uncovered during the decoding of multiple intercepted phone conversations.

Funding and syndicate operations under religious cover

Initial investigations suggest that Jalaluddin alias Changur Pir Baba not only used religious institutions as a front but also allegedly built a well-organized syndicate through them. He is suspected of using foreign funding to further a conversion agenda.

ATS sources claim that Changur Baba provided monetary incentives to Muslim youth as part of this operation. Shockingly, investigators also allege that he had “fixed rates” for each girl involved in the conversion process.

Ongoing investigation into foreign links and network

The UP ATS continues to probe Changur Baba’s financial transactions, possible links to international funding sources, and the extent of his influence over illegal religious institutions.

The case has raised serious concerns about the misuse of religious platforms for coercive conversions and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals under a meticulously planned network.

UP ATS seizes key evidence from Changur Baba’s mansion

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into a religious conversion racket, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday (July 11) reached Madhpur village in Utraula and seized critical documents from the mansion of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba. The ATS team interrogated the accused for nearly an hour before returning to Lucknow with key evidence.

Changur Baba, the alleged mastermind behind the forced conversion network, is currently in ATS custody until July 16, along with co-accused Neetu alias Nasreen. Both were arrested from the Balrampur district on July 5 after the ATS obtained a week-long remand from an NIA court.

Wider crackdown continues, CM calls actions 'anti-national'

The case has led to a broader crackdown, with two other accused, Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Chhangur Baba's son Mehboob, already in jail since April. Authorities have also demolished illegal structures allegedly built by Chhangur Baba on government land.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commented on the investigation, stating that initial findings suggest Chhangur Baba's operations were not only anti-social but also "anti-national" in nature, signalling the seriousness of the charges and the state’s intent to pursue the case aggressively.